ALT ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Have Suffered Losses in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, June 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) between December 1, 2023 and April 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 5, 2024.

If you purchased Altimmune securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the Altimmune class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22535 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Altimmune overstated the potential for its lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”), to stand out from competing GLP-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in evaluating pemvidutide for the treatment of obesity (the “MOMENTUM Trial”); (2) accordingly, the MOMENTUM trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (4) as a result, Altimmune’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

