AKRO ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Have Suffered Losses in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, June 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) between September 13, 2022 and October 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 12, 2024.

If you purchased Akero common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the Akero class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24557 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) approximately 20% of the patients enrolled in the SYMMETRY study, a trial that purportedly tested its lead product candidate, efruxifermin (“EFX”) in patients with Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (“NASH”) induced cirrhosis, had cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline; (2) the cryptogenic cirrhotic patients included in the SYMMETRY study did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis due to definitive NASH; (3) the results from the cryptogenic cirrhosis patients were to be excluded from the calculation of the NASH resolution secondary endpoints; (4) Akero had introduced a confounding factor into the SYMMETRY study’s design, materially influencing the study’s potential results and increasing the risks that the study would fail to meet its primary endpoint; (5) the SYMMETRY study did not align with U.S. Food & Drug Administration guidance for testing a drug in treating NASH cirrhotics because Akero had not ruled out potential causes of each patient’s cirrhosis other than NASH; and (6) consequently, Akero had materially misrepresented the nature of the SYMMETRY trial, its usefulness in supporting any new drug application, the likelihood that the SYMMETRY trial would be successful as measured by its primary endpoint, and the likelihood EFX would become a commercial treatment for NASH cirrhotics. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Akero Therapeutics. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24557.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

