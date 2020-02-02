Breaking news
- ticket title
- Libyan Consul In Beijing: Libyan Students In Wuhan Well And No Coronavirus Infection Among Them
- Libyan Consulate In Tunis Urges Libyan Nationals To Declare Money At Border Crossings
- German Ambassador: Any Violation Of Truce Will Endanger Political Solution
- Algerian President Meets His Tunisian Counterpart To Discuss Libyan Crisis
- OPEC Production Down Due To Oil Terminals Closure
Algerian President Meets His Tunisian Counterpart To Discuss Libyan CrisisFebruary 2, 2020
Algiers-Tunisian President Qeis Saied is due in Algiers on Sunday, in reply to an invitation from his Algerian Counterpart Abdel Madjid Tebboune, to discuss promotion of ties between the two countries. A statement issued by the Algerian Presidency on Saturday said Saied and Tebboune would discuss regional and international situations particularly in Libya and Palestine. Algeria and Tunisia share a same vision on the Libyan crisis, and Trump's plan known as deal of the century.
Source: Libya News Agency