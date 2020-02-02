Algerian President Meets His Tunisian Counterpart To Discuss Libyan Crisis

Algiers-Tunisian President Qeis Saied is due in Algiers on Sunday, in reply to an invitation from his Algerian Counterpart Abdel Madjid Tebboune, to discuss promotion of ties between the two countries. A statement issued by the Algerian Presidency on Saturday said Saied and Tebboune would discuss regional and international situations particularly in Libya and Palestine. Algeria and Tunisia share a same vision on the Libyan crisis, and Trump's plan known as deal of the century.

Source: Libya News Agency