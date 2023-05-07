Al-Sudani discusses with Plasschaert the files of cooperation between Iraq and the UN

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, received today, Sunday, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert.

The meeting witnessed, according to a statement by Al-Sudani's office, the discussion of cooperation files between Iraq and the United Nations, with its various operating programs, and ways to develop them and prepare the reasons for their success.

The Prime Minister stated, during the meeting, that the government has shown, since the beginning of its work, insistence on solving crises and problems in which it cooperates with the international organization, and it has come a long way on the path to solving most of the problems, as it set priorities in the government program.

Al-Sudani referred to the openness of Iraq and its support for all international efforts that work to consolidate security and stability and what paves the way for sustainable development regionally.

For her part, Plasschaert affirmed the support of the United Nations Mission in Iraq for government efforts and programs aimed at addressing and confronting economic and social challenges, and promoting social peace, through radical and long-term solutions.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency