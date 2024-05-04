Al-Muhammadawi confirms the readiness of the Iraqi forces to deal with terrorist challenges

Baghdad, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi, confirmed today, Saturday, the readiness of the Iraqi forces to deal with terrorist challenges.

A statement of joint operations stated, ‘Al-Muhammadawi received at the command headquarters the Chief of Staff of the NATO mission in Iraq, Major General Nicola Pizzanti, and the commander of the Italian air cell, Colonel Paolo Castelli.’

The statement added, “During the meeting, they discussed the most prominent challenges and the war on ISIS terrorist gangs, and the readiness and ability of the Iraqi forces to confront various similar challenges. The two sides also discussed coordination and joint cooperation regarding the security file, building the capabilities of the security forces, and exchanging information.”

Al-Muhammadawi stressed – according to the statement – that ‘the heroic Iraqi security forces are fully prepared and ready to deal with terrorist challenges,’ noting that ‘the years of confrontation with terroris

m have confirmed the security forces’ ability to eliminate defeated groups and impose security and stability throughout the country,’ He thanked and appreciated the Chief of Staff of the NATO mission in Iraq and the commander of the Italian Air Cell, for the cooperation and provision of expertise, information, training and empowerment, to double the readiness of the valiant Iraqi security forces.’

For his part, the commander of the Italian air cell, Colonel Paolo Castelli, praised “the high capabilities demonstrated by the Air Force in the recent joint exercise, which was carried out on the sidelines of the activities celebrating the ninety-third anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Air Force, and which was held at the Martyr Ali Falih base in Balad.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency