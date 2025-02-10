Al-Manfi Participates in African Union Development Agency’s 42nd Session

Tripoli: The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, took part in the 42nd session of the Committee of Heads of State and Government for the Steering of the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD. This session was held virtually, reflecting the ongoing commitment to addressing development challenges across the continent.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting was attended by several prominent leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the current Chairman of the Committee, and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwani, who currently chairs the African Union. Also present were Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad and current Chairman of the Sahel-Saharan Community. The Executive Director of the Agency, Nardos Bekele, along with a number of other heads of state, governments of the member states of the Committee, and the President of the African Development Bank, participated in the discussions.

The virtual meeting was convened to review and advance the Agency’s implementation plans for the Africa 2063 Development Agenda. This agenda aims to fulfill the aspirations of African peoples for a prosperous and secure future. The African Union Development Agency – NEPAD serves as the development arm of the African Union, executing various development projects and programs across African Union countries. It focuses on enhancing the quality of education and training, as well as the integration of modern technologies, in coordination with international partners.