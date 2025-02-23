Al-Lafi and South Korean Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Tripoli: Deputy of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, engaged in discussions with South Korean Ambassador to Libya, Jang Jehak, focusing on the bilateral relations between the two nations, potential areas for cooperation, and the ongoing political process in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Presidential Council highlighted that Al-Lafi appreciated South Korea’s role in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis. He emphasized the importance of the South Korean embassy resuming its operations and consular services in Tripoli to enhance political and economic relations between the countries.

In response, Ambassador Jehak commended the efforts of the Presidential Council in promoting stability in Libya. He conveyed South Korea’s support for these efforts, which aim to foster a political process that leads to enduring peace in the region.