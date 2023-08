Al-Dabaiba and the notables and wise men of Soug Al-Jummah and the four sub-districts agree on the need for concerted social and security efforts and work unified to end the repercussions of the past clashes, ensure that they are not repeated and prevent wars, regardless of their parties and causes.

Al-Dabaiba added " the return of fighting is unacceptable, just as the country does not tolerate any irresponsible behavior."

Source: Libyan News Agency