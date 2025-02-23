Al-Baour Engages in Talks with Somali Foreign Minister on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Tripoli: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity, Taher Al-Baour, held discussions at the ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli with Ahmed Maalim Faqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Faqi is currently in Libya for an official working visit, during which the two ministers explored avenues for cooperation between their nations.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations to benefit both countries. The discussions covered developments in the Arab and African regions and involved an exchange of views on regional challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of increasing coordination and consultation in regional and international forums.