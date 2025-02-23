Al-Baour and Falconer Discuss Strategic Partnership Over Phone

Al-Baour: The Minister in charge of running the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in a phone conversation with Hamish Falconer, the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, to discuss regional and international developments.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussion between the two ministers focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of political, economic, and security cooperation. They exchanged views on ways to support stability and develop their collaborative efforts in these key fields.

The conversation also touched on preparations for Falconer’s upcoming visit to Libya scheduled for next April. This visit, accompanied by an official delegation, aims to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations and coordinate their positions on issues of mutual interest.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of ongoing consultations to serve the interests of Libya and the United Kingdom, reinforcing the commitment to their shared objectives.