Al-Aqouri Stresses Development as Key to Stability and Security in Africa

Rabat: Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR), Youssef Al-Aqouri, has emphasized that stability and security are contingent upon development, which should be prioritized to ensure a future free from past conflicts. During his participation in the 2nd Forum of Heads of Foreign Affairs Committees in the African Parliament, held in Rabat, Morocco, Al-Aqouri highlighted the importance of proceeding with construction phases to create job opportunities for the youth, alongside efforts to build stability.

According to Libyan News Agency, the spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Belihaq, conveyed Al-Aqouri’s assertion that stability necessitates progress on the reconciliation path, closing the door on historical grievances, and encouraging inclusive participation. Al-Aqouri also underscored the importance of focusing on human rights to reinforce justice and equality. He mentioned the potential benefits of learning from countries that have experienced

violent conflicts and highlighted the need to activate and implement international agreements.

Al-Aqouri also highlighted the crucial role of parliamentarians in fostering stability through initiatives that promote dialogue within nations and across the African continent. He advocated for parliamentary diplomacy as a means to establish a common foundation for stability in Africa.

In conclusion, Al-Aqouri noted that while the journey toward sustainable development is extensive, a committed approach will positively impact conflict prevention and resolution of current disputes.