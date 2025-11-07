AIM Congress China Chapter 2025 Opens in Shanghai, Strengthening UAE–China Partnership and Expanding Global Investment Horizons

SHANGHAI, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM Congress, the world’s leading platform for investment and economic cooperation, officially inaugurated its first-ever international chapter in Shanghai, marking a historic milestone in AIM’s global expansion and its mission to promote innovation, sustainable growth, and cross-border collaboration. Held at the Jing An Shangri-La Hotel from November 7–8, 2025, and organized by AIM Global Foundation, the event convened under the theme “Deciphering the Intertwined Engines of Globalization: ‘From Going Out’ to ‘Going Up’.”

The Opening Ceremony gathered senior government officials, policy leaders, and business figures from across the UAE, China, and the international investment community. Distinguished attendees included H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Pu Yapeng, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization; Rae Kwon Chung, Ambassador of Climate Change and Nobel Prize Laureate; and H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of AIM Global Foundation.

Delivering the Government Official Remarks, H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People’s Republic of China, emphasized the depth of the strategic partnership and the growing economic ties between the UAE and China, highlighting the UAE’s role as a key regional gateway and trusted global partner.

His Excellency stated:

“Today, the UAE has become China’s most important non-oil trading partner in the Middle East. It also serves as a pivotal hub linking China to regional and global markets in Asia, Africa, and Europe, thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, flexible economic policies, and investment-friendly environment that together support sustainable investment and free trade.”

A defining highlight of the ceremony was the signing of three landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Beijing Chamber of International Commerce (BCIC) and AIM Global Foundation; the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Nanjing Sub-council (CCPIT Nanjing) and AIM Global Foundation; DaoDe Investment (DDI) and AIM Global Foundation; and Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce and AIM Global Foundation. The agreements lay the foundation for enhanced cooperation in innovation, sustainability, and trade development.

Over two days, AIM Congress China Chapter 2025 is set to bring together 85 international speakers across 15 high-level sessions and more than 1,000 participants from 45 nationalities. The forum explores themes ranging from artificial intelligence and climate-conscious finance to digital economy advancement and inclusive urban development — showcasing AIM’s mission to link policy, technology, and investment for shared progress.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of AIM Global Foundation, said:

“We are not just here to discuss investment; we are here to forge the future of the global economy. The AIM Global Foundation was created to connect investment with purpose — to ensure that prosperity becomes not just measurable, but meaningful. The opportunities are in this room, and the partnerships start today.”

During the ceremony, AIM Global Foundation also announced the upcoming “Tycoons” — a global private networking event to be held on April 12, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The gathering will unite 500 prominent leaders, including 250 UAE-based executives and 250 international participants representing sovereign wealth funds, Fortune Global 500 corporations, family offices, institutional investors, and unicorn founders. Designed as a high-level forum for strategic dialogue, Tycoons will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across key industries and markets.

The forum also spotlighted the forthcoming AIM Congress 2026, scheduled for April 13–15, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.” The 2026 edition will convene over 25,000 participants from 180 countries, including 1400 speakers and 1,385+ delegates, reaffirming AIM’s position as the world’s leading investment platform for governments, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. Built around three key pillars — Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen — AIM 2026 will explore how innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability can together drive global prosperity.

The AIM Congress China Chapter 2025 represents a defining moment in international investment cooperation and a symbol of the deepening partnership between the UAE and China. By bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world, AIM continues to strengthen its role as a bridge between markets — advancing sustainable development, economic resilience, and inclusive growth.

