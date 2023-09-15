Absentee funeral prayer performed across Bahrain

Based on His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives, the Salat Al Salat al-Gha'ib (absentee funeral prayer) was performed at mosques across the Kingdom of Bahrain after Friday prayers upon the victims of the earthquake which struck the Kingdom of Morocco and the floods caused by the hurricane that devastated parts of the State of Libya.

During Friday sermons, preachers prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

Earlier this week, HM King Hamad directed to perform absentee funeral prayers upon the souls of those lost as a result of the earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

Source: Bahrain News Agency