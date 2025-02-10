Abdullah Al-Lafi Discusses Libyan Political Developments with Qatari Ambassador

Tripoli: Abdullah Al-Lafi, Deputy of the Presidential Council, engaged in discussions today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya, focusing on bilateral relations and strategies to enhance cooperation between the two countries. These discussions aim to support stability and development.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Presidential Council stated on its Facebook page that the meeting, held at the Presidential Council’s headquarters, covered the latest developments in the political landscape, challenges facing the political process, and methods to conclude transitional phases with consensual solutions that promote security and stability. Both parties emphasized the significance of supporting the United Nations mission’s efforts to resolve the political crisis and establish a sustainable path fulfilling the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The dialogue also explored mechanisms for enhancing joint coordination and leveraging successful developmental experiences to serve mutual interests. The Qatari ambassador commended the Presidential Council’s role in managing the current phase, reiterating Qatar’s support for national reconciliation and a political solution to achieve Libya’s stability and prosperity.

The ambassador reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to assisting Libya through diplomatic mediation and development projects, aiming to lay the foundations for a stable state progressing toward the future, as noted by the Presidential Council.