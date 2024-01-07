45 Hot Air Balloons Fly Over Luxor Carrying 1,100 Tourists

As many as 45 hot air balloons have decorated the skies of Luxor, carrying more than 1,100 tourists of different nationalities. Head of the Egyptian Federation of Hot Air Ballooning Companies in Luxor Ahmed Aboud said in a statement on Friday that the weather in the Upper Egyptian city is suitable for the rides. Hot air balloon rides over the ancient wonders of Luxor are the tourists' favourite as they get a chance to explore the city's spectacular landscape and famous landmarks. Source: State Information Service Egypt