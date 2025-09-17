16th Edition of the Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida: Spotlight on Equine Welfare

Throughout the week, visitors will be invited to attend equestrian performances of the highest caliber, featuring both Moroccan and international troupes in a sophisticated and engaging mise en scène

RABAT, MOROCCO – EQS Newswire – 17 September 2025 – From September 30 to October 5, 2025, the Mohammed VI Exhibition Park in El Jadida will host the 16th edition of the Salon du Cheval, a landmark event in Morocco’s equestrian calendar. Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this edition will center on the theme: “Horse Welfare, a Link Between Equestrian Practices.”

This focus reflects a shared commitment to placing the horse’s well-being at the heart of all disciplines. It calls on breeders, riders, veterinarians, professionals, and the broader public to align around the values of ethics, excellence, and sustainability—by addressing key issues such as stabling conditions, veterinary care, breeding practices, and the many uses of horses in modern life.

The 2025 program will be rich in content and energy. Major highlights include the Grand Prix of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for Show Jumping (CSI4W/CSI1) and for Tbourida, bringing together the finest sorbas in the Kingdom. Presentations dedicated to the Barbe, Arab-Barbe, and Purebred Arabian breeds will celebrate elegance and precision. A significant addition to this year’s edition is the International Purebred Arabian Horse Show, recognized for the first time as a Title Show in Category A—a testament to the event’s rising global stature.

The artistic and cultural programming will also be particularly ambitious. A historic first, the horses of the Szilvásvárad State Stud Farm of Hungary will perform on African soil. Italian liberty dressage expert Bartolo Messina will offer a moving demonstration of the deep, silent bond between horse and human. The duo Kevin Ferreira and Jérôme Sefer will combine contemporary vaulting and classical dressage in a performance marked by sensitivity and emotion. Meanwhile, the father-and-son team Christophe and Max Hasta Luego will present their iconic Hungarian Post act, a spectacular show of power and precision. Morocco’s leading equestrian institutions will also take center stage. The cavalry of the Royal Gendarmerie, the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN), and the SOREC Academy of Equestrian Arts will each perform routines that blend technical mastery with cultural heritage.

The Salon will also place the public at the heart of the experience, with an immersive program and, for the first time, three exclusive night shows that will elevate the overall experience. Throughout the week, visitors will be invited to attend equestrian performances of the highest caliber, featuring both Moroccan and international troupes in a sophisticated and engaging mise en scène.

A dedicated area for children will provide a fun and educational introduction to the equestrian world. Through workshops, interactive activities, live demonstrations, and guided sessions on horse-human interaction, young visitors will explore the world of horses in a safe and stimulating environment.

The Salon will once again highlight Morocco’s regional diversity and equestrian heritage. The “Stand des Régions,” designed and animated by regional stakeholders, will offer a platform for showcasing traditional craftsmanship—garments, saddles, bridles, stirrups, and other emblematic items rooted in local identity and artisanal excellence.

An extensive professional space will bring together every link in the equine value chain, from saddle-makers and equipment manufacturers to breeders, cooperatives, care centers, nutritionists, and startups. This hub will serve as both an economic driver and a networking platform for professional exchange and innovation.

Since its founding in 2008, the Salon du Cheval has been organized by the Association du Salon du Cheval, under the presidency of Charif Moulay Abdallah Alaoui. Year after year, the event has continued to strengthen its standing both nationally and internationally. Now in its 16th edition, it plays a decisive role in supporting Morocco’s equine sector while safeguarding the Kingdom’s cultural traditions and equestrian identity.

About the Association du Salon Du Cheval:

Founded on May 20, 2008, following Royal Instructions, the Association du Salon du Cheval operates under the provisions of Dahir No. 1-58-376 of November 15, 1958, governing the right of association, as amended by Dahir No. 1-73-288 of April 14, 1973. It was officially recognized as a public utility in 2010 by Decree No. 2-10-505 and is presided over by Charif Moulay Abdallah Alaoui.

Its missions include: