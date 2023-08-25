/15/ years imprisonment “in absentia” for an officer in the Kirkuk police who embezzled more than two billion dinars

The Investigation Department of the Federal Integrity Commission announced that a prison sentence had been issued in absentia against an officer in the Kirkuk Police Directorate for embezzling more than two billion dinars.

The circuit stated that the Kirkuk Criminal Court / Second Commission sentenced an officer in Al-Mira police station in the Kirkuk Governorate Police Directorate to imprisonment in absentia for a period of (15) years for embezzling an amount of (2,048,390,000) dinars.

It added, "The accused embezzled the aforementioned amount allocated for the purchase of military clothing, in addition to committing other violations with the suspects whose papers were scattered," pointing out that when conducting the inventory, it was noticed that the materials were not in the stores and were not included in the warehouse, "noting that" the investigative council in the governorate's police directorate It includes the negligence of the accused and his inclusion in the value of the materials that are not in the stores.”

It explained, “The court, after reviewing the report of the Bureau of Financial Supervision and the Investigative Board, found sufficient and convincing evidence to incriminate the accused, and sentenced him in absentia to imprisonment for a period of (15) years in accordance with the provisions of Article (316 / the first part) of the Penal Code and in reference to the subscription articles (47, 48 and 49) from the same law, and the decision included notifying the competent authorities to prevent his travel outside Iraq, and to support the seizure of his movable and immovable funds.

