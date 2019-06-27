ZTE wins Best Mobile Service for Connected Living in Asia Award by virtue of its ATG Air Broadband Solution

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that ZTE has won Best Mobile Service for Connected Living in Asia Award at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019, by virtue of its Air to Ground (ATG) Air Broadband Solution.

ZTE’s Air to Ground (ATG) uses the mature land mobile communication technology to construct a three-dimensional ground-to-air broadband coverage network, providing on-board entertainment, on-board office, customized services and extensive industrial application services. ZTE’s ATG solution supports 1200 km/hour ultra-high speed with 300 km coverage radius, so that users can enjoy stable and high-speed service experience above the air.

ZTE has stepped into the ATG field since 2009. By means of its accumulation of ground communication technologies, ZTE has overcome a series of difficulties, such as applications in special scenarios, special area coverage and ground network interference.

ZTE has been leading in the ATG field for many years. In 2009, ZTE developed the first 3G ATG network. In 2014, ZTE conducted the first LTE ATG test in the industry along with Air China and opened two pre-commercial air routes. In 2017, the first plane equipped with 4G air-to-ground common frequency ATG technology successfully took off. Now, ZTE is committed to developing and researching on 5G ATG solution, so as to provide an aerial 5G experience.

