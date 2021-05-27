ZOTAC Goes Virtual at COMPUTEX 2021

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, will join COMPUTEX Virtual 2021 to reveal a brilliant line-up of innovation to celebrate 15 years of excellence. See the latest in ZOTAC design and engineering in the virtual booth which include the ultimate ZOTAC GAMING graphics card and a new addition to the ZBOX MAGNUS ONE family.

The ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE ECM53060C is the newest member to the MAGNUS ONE family. A secondary model to the incredibly successful and winning recipient of the Computex 2021 d&I Special award and 2021 Red Dot Product Design award, MAGNUS ONE ECM73070C. The all-new MAGNUS ONE ECM53060C pairs an Intel® Core™ i5 processor with a desktop ZOTAC GAMING GeForce™ RTX 3060 graphics card to bring powerful performance in a compact 8.3L minimally designed chassis and integrated with a 500W 80+ Platinum power supply. MAGNUS ONE has the do-it-all capability to deliver the best experience for daily tasks, gaming, entertainment, content creation and business.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce 3090 AMP Extreme Holo is the ultimate ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics card. It features the unique and 2021 Red Dot Award winning HoloBlack design first introduced on the AMP Holo and AMP Core Holo models. Redesigned with function over form, the AMP Extreme Holo is the culmination of all current 30 Series features and design shifted towards performance.

The 3090 AMP Extreme Holo utilizes the IceStorm 2.0 cooling system updated to include the largest ever set of fans used on a ZOTAC GAMING graphics card with three 100mm fans for maximum airflow dynamics. The fans feature an 11-blade design to increase static pressure and airflow by up to 10% compared to previous generation design. More airflow exit routes have been added across the GPU design including a direct pass-thru airflow vent, which enables faster heat exhaust, reduction of trapped heat, and lowers airflow turbulence for overall improved noise and thermal performance.

To further enhance cooling performance, the heatsink has been optimized with up to a 10% increase in thickness and features three distinct partitions that fully enfold the heatpipes for overall increased contact with the aluminum heatsink fin-array. The total count of heatpipes used has increased to eight, the highest count of heatpipes used in a ZOTAC GAMING graphics card design. The heatpipes have been designed to increase contact with the cold-plate by up to 72% utilizing a vertical layout. The internal structure of the heatpipes have also received an update where it consists of composite layers including a thicker envelope and a grooved wick with a multi-channel working fluid.

The 3090 AMP Extreme Holo also features a Dual BIOS controlled via a soft-switch in the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm utility. Users can switch between the Dual BIOS and select QUIET for lower noise performance with slightly warmer temperatures or AMPLIFY for lower temperatures with slightly higher noise levels.

About ZOTAC Technology Limited

Established in 2006, we believe in manufacturing quality PC related products including graphics cards, industry leading mini-PCs and innovative accessories on a global level. Our dedication to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence is the backbone to our success that lead to award winning products and design which drive the continued pushing of limits in innovation, quality, and new frontiers.

