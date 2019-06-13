Zoomlion to Showcase “Africa-ready” Agricultural and Construction Equipment at the First Sino-African Trade Expo

CHANGSHA, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is exhibiting at the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (the “Expo”) that will be held from June 27 to 29 in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, highlighting nine agricultural and construction equipment products.

The three-day Expo will focus on trade, agriculture, manufacturing, service industry, finance and infrastructure. Attendees include representatives from 53 African countries, international organizations and 31 Chinese provinces and cities.

Zoomlion has developed a series of “Africa-ready” and upgraded agricultural and construction equipment that suits the high-temperature and humid environment in Africa, while excelling in functionality, durability and cost-effectiveness.

Zoomlion’s exhibition space will cover 500 square meters. The agricultural equipment that Zoomlion will exhibit includes a wheat harvester, rice harvester, sugarcane harvester and tractors. Construction equipment includes concrete mixer, excavator, truck cranes and industrial vehicle.

Since entering the African market in 2007, Zoomlion has established a comprehensive network with strong spare parts support and services to support a product lineup across more than 10 African countries. It has sold over 4,000 pieces of equipment in Africa and is the largest Chinese construction machinery manufacturer ranking among top three within the continent.

In 12 years, Zoomlion has provided strong support to the urban development and economic growth in Africa through participation in major infrastructure projects, such as Algeria’s East-West highway and capital airport terminal construction, South Africa’s World Cup venues’ construction, Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and oil projects in Mombasa.

“As Africa’s economy develops further, Zoomlion will embrace more opportunities in this market. The Expo will be an excellent platform for us to exchange ideas and advance cooperation opportunities. It’s our goal to support Africa’s sustainable development with advanced technology, excellent products and localized services,” noted Fu Hongsheng, Africa Regional Director of Zoomlion International Trade Company.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten major categories. Zoomlion is China’s first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.

