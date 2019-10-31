Zigmabit Launches Super Algorithm Miner — ZigBit Miner

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Zigmabit Inc. is excited to announce the worldwide launch of ZigBit Miner, the world’s first DLC (direct liquid cooling) mining rig that provides ultimate safety and high hash rate power. ZigBit Miner uses 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX to mine various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash etc. The company will begin taking orders for Zigmabit miners (2.0, 3.0, 5.0) on 31st October, 2019.

Zigmabit accepts payment in Bitcoin, bank wire transfer etc. It provides warranty for up to 36 months to cover the type of failure that affects its products. The company also offers free shipping to anywhere around the world via UPS or FedEx.

About Zigmabit Inc.

Located at 26-9 Kamimeguro 1-9-chome Meguro, Tokyo 153-0051 Japan, Zigmabit Inc. sells miners online, in retail or wholesale. Zigmabit Inc. has a team of specialist staff with qualified experiences of many years in both hardware and cryptocurrency.