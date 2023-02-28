ZeroBounce Releases The Email List Decay Report for 2023

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / ZeroBounce announces the release of The Email List Decay Report for 2023, unveiling the latest statistics about the lifecycle of email databases. In the report, ZeroBounce shares data trends it gathered after validating more than six billion email addresses.

The ZeroBounce Email List Decay Report for 2023

The findings are eye-opening for email marketers and companies relying on email for vital communications. At least 22.71% of the average email list degrades annually, the ZeroBounce report shows. At 20.19%, invalid email addresses made up most of the obsolete data processed by the email validation and deliverability company. Also prevalent were catch-all, disposable, abuse, spam trap, and toxic email addresses. In total, only 57.21% of all the emails ZeroBounce verified were valid and safe to use.

“Any database can acquire poor-quality email addresses which cause email deliverability to plummet,” says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. “Reaching the inbox is getting increasingly difficult, and using a healthy email database is a must. This report paints a clear picture of how fast email data degrades. The good news is that email marketers can stay on top of their email list health so they can be in the inbox and increase revenue.”

The Email List Decay Report for 2023 also reveals how likely users are to misspell their email addresses when filling out a sign-up or registration form. In just one year, ZeroBounce detected more than 10 million typos via its real-time email verification API. The software thus prevents potential bounces and continues to ensure companies build more reliable lead acquisition programs.

“Letting go of obsolete data makes an email list more responsive and more likely to convert. While so many companies focus on quantity, those who pay attention to data quality will see a boost in email ROI,” says ZeroBounce Chief Operating Officer Brian Minick.

To create the report, ZeroBounce analyzed the data it processed between January and December 2022. The benchmarks apply to companies of all sizes, across various industries, as ZeroBounce’s customers range from solo business owners to Fortune 500 companies.

Read the complete Email List Decay Report for 2023 at https://www.zerobounce.net/email-list-decay.html.

Recently, ZeroBounce relaunched its platform, now offering 99% accurate email validation, increased security, and a more modern and intuitive user experience.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification and deliverability platform helping 200,000+ customers land more emails in the inbox.

The service removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce’s email deliverability toolkit further supports inbox placement. The company has recently attained the SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 18 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, and Netflix. In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

