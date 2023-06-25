Youth Affairs Minister praises national efforts to combat drugs

Youth Affairs Minister, member of the National Anti-drug Committee Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, stressed the importance of national efforts to combat the scourge of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

In a statement marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, she praised collective efforts to clampdown on this scourge and protect society and young people and raise community awareness.

She highlighted national efforts led by Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to combat drug trafficking, commending the national project to monitor, analyze and increase recovery rates from drug addiction, which is being implemented using artificial intelligence.

She lauded the role of individuals, civil society institutions and youth centers in raising awareness to address this scourge, stressing the need to highlight those benevolent efforts, through which we reach a society free from the scourge of drugs.

Source: Bahrain News Agency