XTCC Partners with FINMAAL DMCC to Offer Carbon Offset Opportunities for Financial Services Customers

London, Dubai, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XTCC, a firm specialising in tradable financial instruments tied to high integrity carbon credits, today announces a strategic partnership with Finmaal, a premier e-marketplace service provider focused on fintech and insurtech solutions, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. This partnership empowers Finmaal customers to elect to offset Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions directly associated with the Finmaal products they purchase through its platform, marking a significant step forward in the integration of sustainability within financial services.

XTCC’s expertise in the global carbon market and experience building financial products underpinned with high-quality carbon reducing projects will be leveraged to create offset calculations and products that can be accessed seamlessly by Finmaal’s diverse customer base. This collaboration aligns perfectly with XTCC’s mission to embed environmental sustainability into financial solutions, enabling individuals and businesses to actively reduce carbon footprints.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Finmaal, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability,” said XTCC CEO, Seth Elliott, “Through this collaboration, customers purchasing financial products, such as insurance and banking, will now have the option to offset their estimated carbon emissions during the transaction. This integration not only allows customers to see the specific impact of their choices but also empowers them to neutralise their carbon footprint more effectively. This partnership is an important step in XTCC’s strategy to enhance the inter-relationship between capital markets and the natural world.”

Muhammad Ashfaq-Ur-Rehman, CEO of Finmaal, added “As an ethical and innovative company, Finmaal is excited to partner with XTCC to offer our clients a straightforward way to contribute to global sustainability efforts, linked directly to their financial products and services. For example, we will be able to estimate a vehicle’s annual carbon emissions over time and give purchasers the option to offset these at the point of sale. This is more than just ticking a box; it’s about offering tailored, actionable steps toward carbon neutrality, integrated into the financial services they already use.”

By leveraging Finmaal’s advanced technology and customer engagement strategies, this collaboration will ensure that users are both informed and equipped to take advantage of the carbon offset opportunities available. Both companies are committed to promoting sustainability in financial services, recognizing that integrating carbon offsetting into everyday financial activities is a crucial step toward global environmental responsibility.

-ENDS-

Contact

XTCC

Tina Kane

The Realization Group

tina.kane@therealizationgroup.com

Seth Elliott, CEO

seth@xtcc.investments

Finmaal

info@finmaal.com

About XTCC

The asset class for the net zero world XTCC is the world’s first stock market quoted investment ecosystem for high-integrity carbon credits sourced from verified, audited projects including renewable energy, nature-based solutions and blue carbon.

Investment is essential to bridge the multi-trillion-dollar gap in climate finance. XTCC has created financial instruments that, for the first time, establish fair market value as a reference for high-integrity carbon credits and provide capital markets with an ecosystem of financial instruments that enables liquidity to flow to the communities where it is most needed.

About Finmaal

Established in 2018 in Dubai, Finmaal is a leading fintech marketplace that combines cutting-edge technology with a deep focus and strong emphasis on financial literacy. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Finmaal leverages modern technology and embraces the latest trends to stay ahead of the curve. By harnessing the power of data, artificial intelligence, and automation, we drive innovation, streamline processes, and provide actionable insights that fuel informed decision-making.

With over 200,000 customers and in partnership with renowned insurance companies, Finmaal has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. Our wide range of offerings, including data science, market intelligence, intelligent automation and product design and development, are reshaping the way people interact with the world of finance. Our integrated platform provides seamless access to comprehensive solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients.

Find out more here.

Tina Kane

The Realization Group

tina.kane@therealizationgroup.com

Seth Elliott, CEO seth@xtcc.investments

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000990034