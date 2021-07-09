XR Casino Aims to Disrupt Online Gambling and Sports Betting Industries through Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Technologies

XR Casino – Mixed Reality

Global Extended Reality Market size expected to grow from 33 billion USD in 2021 to over 125 billion USD in 2026, at CAGR of 30%

US online sports betting market size expected to grow at 50% CAGR to reach 15 billion by 2025

Online gambling market size expected to grow at 11.5% CAGR to reach 127 billion USD by 2027

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — XR Casino, Inc (“XR Casino” or “The Company”), the first-ever cross-technology, multiplayer, blockchain technology-based online gambling platform for Extended Reality (XR) technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announces its MVP release date.

XR Casino – Virtual Reality

The Company is developing the first-ever extended reality platform that will allow users of different devices to play XR casino games with each other. The initial games include blackjack, roulette and slots and will be featured in its MVP version launching on August 21, 2021. Sports betting, baccarat, bingo, craps, poker and keno are in the development pipeline.

The list of supported devices includes Microsoft’s Hololens 1 and 2, Magic Leap’s Magic Leap 1, HTC Vive, Oculus Quest 2, Samsung’s Gear VR and AR-enabled smartphones as well as devices such as the Apple iPhone, iPad and over 39 Android smartphones and devices.

Game features include:

Multiplayer Games

Private Game Rooms

Public Game Rooms

Text and Voice Chats

“XR technologies are changing the way we interact with each other and eliminating the need for expensive equipment,” said XR Casino CEO Dan Martinez. “Tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have invested heavily into AR, VR and MR to speed up mass adoption through both hardware and software solutions. XR Casino has first mover’s advantage in providing XR SaaS solutions to online, traditional casinos and sports betting companies. Our solutions create value for the gambling industry and offer competitive differentiation to attract new Generation X, Y and Z players worldwide.”

XR Casino – Mobile Augmented Reality

About XR Casino, Inc.

XR Casino, Inc. is the first-ever cross-technology, multiplayer, blockchain technology-based online gambling platform for Extended Reality (XR) technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR). For more information visit www.xr.casino.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company’s filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s website and filings.

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Wire Service

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217

[email protected]

Photos available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ed5cfbf3-755a-4c5f-a832- 9d14cafd7e7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ cfda210a-f73a-4a23-909d- d1a5967ecda4

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ a3c72329-0755-4e6e-a3ef- fa58045a6e2e