Wolters Kluwer Enablon Releases Version 9.3 of Vision Platform Software to Provide 360-Degree Risk Management for Asset-Intensive Enterprises

Companies in asset-intensive industries can achieve increased levels of operational excellence through exclusive holistic view of risk

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Managing risk is now easier for enterprises of all sizes, thanks to Version 9.3 of the Enablon Vision platform. Enablon today announces a brand-new release of its integrated risk management platform, adding enhancements in user navigation, deployment options, mobile use cases and cross-domain functionality: Version 9.3 of the Enablon Vision Platform enables customers to obtain a holistic view of risk across their enterprise, a mandatory requirement to increase operational excellence. Enablon is a Wolters Kluwer business and a global leader in Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), Governance, Risk management, and Compliance (GRC), Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions.

“Organizations now face growing pressure to conduct business in a more responsible, productive, and safe manner,” says Laurent Dechaux, Vice President & Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Not only is there a shift in expectations from consumers and stakeholders for businesses to do no harm and contribute to a better world, but corporations also face pressure from the market to keep pace with digitization and embrace latest innovations to unlock the full potential of their business.”

Why is 360-Degree Risk Management important?

Data that helps organizations monitor, report, and predict against requirements related to risk is often siloed and stored in disparate systems, and the information needed to make informed decisions is not available to those needing real-time visibility. Version 9.3 of the Enablon Vision platform covers the full range of activities involved with risk, from capturing, measuring, and refining – to managing and predicting risk, in a single platform, with a single user interface and deployment.

“Organizations face challenges in the balance between being a good corporate citizen and being a productive business. To meet those needs, they need a platform that not only allows them to manage risk, but also to make the best decisions possible,” says Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Enablon is the only solution that covers and connects all types of enterprise risk, including operational, environmental, health, safety and quality. Version 9.3 enables our clients to get to the next level and break through the plateau that they are facing in terms of improving safety outcomes, improving operational excellence, efficiency and in making decisions to be more responsible.”

Top 5 Benefits of Enablon Vision Platform Version 9.3:

Single sign-on and enhanced, consistent user interface and navigation: Navigate between capabilities across the platform using one set of credentials for easy access. Public cloud offering with more options for service continuity: Meet enterprise-class IT requirements through additional worldwide, public cloud deployment options. Save time in the field with new mobile functionality for Permit to Work and Incident Reporting. Drive collaboration between previously siloed teams with four cross-domain use cases to manage operational risk: Lessons learned from incidents delivered straight into operational frontline for better Control of Work planning

Visualize EHS KPIs within Barrier Management for real-time view on leading indicators

Access Bowtie view of risk from the centralized risk register in Risk Management to view level of control effectiveness

Access Bowtie view of risk from Barrier Management for full real-time overview of barrier integrity combined with control effectiveness Address challenges in risk and operations by equipping staff with new expert solutions, including: Calculate aggregated control effectiveness from multiple indicators across the platform

Integration with RiskLens to perform financial impact quantification of risks

Leverage the Value Reporting Foundation’s SASB framework for ESG reporting through the integration of the SASB Standards and SASB Materiality Map® into the Enablon Vision platform

With Enablon being the only vendor to serve multiple personas in the enterprise using a single integrated risk platform — from boardroom level discussions to supervisors managing controls and barriers onsite — the solution provides a unique capability to integrate key risk data from across the organization into meaningful insights.

Version 9.3 is available now for new Enablon customers and as an upgrade for existing customers. For more information about Enablon’s products and solutions, visit www.enablon.com.

