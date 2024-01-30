Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Leadership Evolution with Appointment of New CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Wi2Wi Corporation, a leader in precision timing devices, frequency control products, and microwave filters, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Clark as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2024. Serving various market segments including Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT, Avionics, Space, and Military, Wi2Wi is poised for continued innovation under Mr. Clark's leadership. With his extensive expertise and proven track record in the technology sector, Mr. Clark is expected to drive significant growth and success for the company.

With over three decades of experience in the technology industry, Ted Clark has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. He has been a pivotal figure in steering companies, ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to innovative startups, towards groundbreaking success. His tenure as Senior Vice President at Hewlett Packard Inc., where he led the Global Notebook Business Unit to achieve the number one market share, is particularly notable.

As a Managing Partner at THCC LLC since 2013, Mr. Clark has shown an outstanding ability to drive market strategy, build operational frameworks, and execute business objectives with remarkable success. His expertise in product development, technology solutions, and IoT makes him an ideal fit for Wi2Wi's future growth.

Wi2Wi's Board of Directors believes that Mr. Clark's dynamic approach to leadership, combined with his deep understanding of global technology markets, makes him the perfect candidate to lead Wi2Wi into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Ted Clark at the helm of Wi2Wi. His remarkable record in driving technology companies to achieve and exceed their goals assures us that Wi2Wi's future is in capable hands. We look forward to Ted's leadership in steering our company towards new heights in the frequency control sector," says Gary DuBroc, Chair of Wi2Wi Corporation's Board of Directors.

Under Mr. Clark's leadership, Wi2Wi anticipates accelerating its growth and continuing to deliver outstanding value to its customers and shareholders.

Investor & Media Contact

Dawn Leeder, Chief Financial Officer

+1-608-203-0234

dawn_l@wi2wi.com

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Leaders in Frequency Technology and Wireless Solutions

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi Corporation has established itself as a leader in frequency control technology and wireless solutions, catering to a diverse array of industries including Avionics, Space, Industrial, and Government sectors. With our roots in innovation and precision, we are committed to delivering top-tier frequency control products and wireless connectivity solutions.

Centralized Innovation in Middleton, Wisconsin

Our Middleton facility is not just the heart of our manufacturing operations; it is a center of excellence for design and engineering, especially in timing and frequency control. Here, we combine state-of-the-art manufacturing with our laboratory's stringent reliability and quality controls to ensure that every product we offer is synonymous with precision and reliability.

Advanced Frequency Control and Wireless Connectivity Solutions

At Wi2Wi, we specialize in advanced frequency control products, which are essential for a wide range of high-performance applications. Our products are known for their precision, durability, and innovation. Alongside these, we design and manufacture deeply integrated, end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, offering our customers a comprehensive approach to wireless technology.

Partnerships for a Connected World

Our approach to innovation is enhanced by strategic partnerships with global leaders in technology, manufacturing, and sales. We leverage a global network of manufacturer's representatives and collaborate with world-class distributors for efficient order fulfillment, ensuring that our advanced frequency control and wireless solutions reach a global market.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, and the timing thereof, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the ability to access sufficient capital, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and overseas, industry conditions, stock market volatility. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, that the Company will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Furthermore, the forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corporation