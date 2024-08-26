General

Veteran Journalist Jamal Berraoui Passes Away


Rabat – Journalist Jamal Berraoui passed away on Monday in a hospital in Casablanca following a long illness, his family announced.

Born in 1955 in Safi, Jamal Berraoui worked for several media organizations and hosted programs on television and radio.

As a journalist and columnist, the deceased was editor-in-chief of several Moroccan magazines, including “La vie économique”, “Le Journal” and “La Gazette du Maroc”, among others.

The late Omar Jamal Berraoui will be laid to rest on Monday after the Al-Asr prayer in Casablanca’s Achouhadaa cemetery.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse

