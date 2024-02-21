UXLINK Social Infrastructure Breaks New Records, Attracts 230,000 New OKX Wallet Registrations in 14 Days, 72% Deposit Rate

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 February 2024 – From February 2nd to February 16th, UXLINK, a Web3 social infrastructure with a unique “Real World Social” and “group” model, launched a two-week joint campaign with OKX Web3 wallet, and it was reported that in the two weeks since the campaign went live, more than 230,000 OKX Web3 wallet addresses have been created and linked to UXLINK. These wallets have a token asset deposition rate of over 70%, with an average asset value of over $70 USD equivalent in tokens, totaling $11 million. The user base is truly global, spread across more than 100 countries and regions, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Europe, and the Middle East. The campaign saw a 42% new registration/UV ratio, reflecting the fact that real world social relationships and group interactions of acquaintances bring trust and efficiency.



UXLINK Protocol enables any decentralized applications (DApps) to use a wide range of on-chain and off-chain social resources, such as user’s social account information, user’s social relationship graph, user’s social tags, social relationship recommendation and so on, which can accelerate the development of DApps, achieve cross-chain functionality and coordinate the social data of different scenarios. These social resources can accelerate the development of DApps, realize cross-chain functions and coordinate social data in different scenarios, so that DApps can better achieve their business goals and provide better user experience for their users.



UXLINK has officially opened the third phase of its “Odyssey” airdrop task, with multi-wallet registration, binding and check-in functions, and inviting friends to participate in the event can get additional token rewards. It is reported that the number of participants in the Odyssey has exceeded 40,000, and will officially open the $UXLINK governance token airdrop in March.



As of press time, UXLINK’s certified users have exceeded 3 million, entering more than 74,000 groups, covering around 6 million users, becoming a new generation of Web3 traffic and protocol-based infrastructure. According to UXLINK community, UXLINK will open up protocols and work with more developers and ecological partners in the future, and continue to provide Web3 infrastructure services for different social scenarios (e.g., WhatsApps, Facebook, mailbox contacts, cell phone contacts, Google contacts, etc.).