US Navy’s Sixth Fleet Leadership Visits Benghazi to Discuss Military Cooperation

Benghazi: The USS Mount Whitney, a US military ship, arrived in Benghazi on Monday, following its departure from Tripoli. The visit marks a significant step in the ongoing military collaboration between the United States and Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the US Embassy highlighted that during the USS Mount Whitney’s visit to Benghazi, Vice Admiral J.T. Anderson, Commander of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet, along with Special Envoy Ambassador Richard Norland and Charg© d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt, met with key Libyan military figures. These included Lieutenant General Khairy al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the General Command, Lieutenant General Khaled Haftar, Chief of Staff of the Security Forces, and Lieutenant General Shaib al-Saber, Chief of Staff of the Libyan Navy, among other senior military officials.

The discussions between the two sides centered on enhancing military cooperation and the US support for Libyan efforts to unify its military institution. The US Embassy reiterated its commitment to partnering with Libyan leaders in political, economic, and security sectors to achieve lasting peace and national unity.

The USS Mount Whitney’s visit to Benghazi followed a visit to Tripoli on Sunday, where the US delegation, comprising military and political officials, engaged with the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, and other military and security leaders.

The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity reported that the discussions in Tripoli focused on advancing military and security cooperation, particularly in training and addressing shared challenges such as combating terrorism and illegal immigration.