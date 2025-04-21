US-Libyan Business Association Hosts Central Bank Governor for Economic Cooperation Talks

Washington: The US-Libyan Business Association recently hosted Naji Mohammed Issa, the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, in Washington to explore potential economic cooperation between the two nations. This high-level meeting offered a platform for discussing the latest economic developments in Libya and evaluating the business and investment climate, with a focus on the impact on American companies operating in the region.

According to Libyan News Agency, the event included a roundtable and panel discussion where the Governor outlined the Central Bank of Libya’s vision for economic reform. He emphasized efforts to enhance monetary stability and create a favorable environment for growth and investment. The Governor also confirmed the ongoing process of opening letters of credit and the sale of foreign currency to both public and private sectors, aimed at reassuring investors and boosting confidence in the Libyan market.

Both parties underlined the significance of strengthening economic ties between Libya and the United States, with the goal of opening new avenues for joint investments. Such partnerships are expected to support economic recovery and contribute to sustainable development. The meeting saw participation from American business leaders, company representatives, and former US Special Envoy to Libya, Jonathan Winer.

The US-Libya Business Association, established in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing economic relations between the US and Libya. It aims to facilitate trade and investment opportunities, foster diplomatic and commercial dialogue, and raise public awareness about the importance of these economic links.