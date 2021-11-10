US judge postpones Haftar lawsuit over election concerns

Published by

Al-Araby

A US judge has postponed a lawsuit against Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar until after the Libyan presidential elections, which are set to take place on 24 December. Judge Leonie M. Brinkema made the decision on the basis that she was concerned “this litigation is being used to influence Libya’s fragile political situation”. At a 3 December hearing, attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case will ask the judge to reconsider. Haftar, who has lived in the US state of Virginia and owns property there, is being targeted in civil lawsuits by relatives of people they claim were killed by his fo…

Read More