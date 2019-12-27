UNHCR Update Libya (27 December 2019)

Highlights

On 22 December, 19 individuals who had previously been hosted at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) were transferred to the urban community. The group from Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia received assistance at the Community Day Centre (CDC), including corerelief items (CRIs) and cash grants. They were also provided with attestation documents and scheduled for protection interviews in order to determine their vulnerability criteria. UNHCR, through its partner CESVI will follow up on the cases through outreach visits to monitor their living conditions.

Similarly, on 26 December, another group of 15 individuals (Eritrean and Somali, and including two females and one child) accepted the urban package. They were transferred to the CDC, where they received the usual CRIs and cash grants. The GDF still hosts over 1,000 people, the majority of whom are former detainees at the Tajoura and Abu Salim detention centres. These ex-detainees had sought assistance in July and October respectively due to clashes and the increasingly unstable security situation.

On 22 December, 34 unaccompanied children departed Libya for the Emergency Transit Centre (ETC) in Romania, where they will await resettlement within Europe in the New Year. To date, 893 individuals have been resettled as UNHCR continues to provide vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers with durable solutions outside of Libya. Of these, 628 have transited through the ETC.

Population movements

As of 26 December, 8,965 refugees and migrants have been rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 23 December, 117 people were disembarked at Tripoli Port by the Libyan Coast Guard, having initially departed Azzawya (some 50 km west of Tripoli). This was the first reported rescue/interception at sea operation in the month of December. UNHCR partner, International Medical Corps (IMC), was on hand to provide medical assistance as needed. During the month of November, a total of 693 people were disembarked in Libya, which in itself marked a substantial decrease on October's 1,113 individuals.

UNHCR response

So far in 2019, UNHCR through its partner IMC has provided over 29,900 medical consultations in Libya. This includes some 1,250 at disembarkation points, 18,540 in detention centres, and 10,130 at the CDC. In addition to the medical consulations, UNHCR and IMC have distributed 5,550 rescue kits.

UNHCR's assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Libya is ongoing. As of 23 December, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to more than 22,000 IDPs and returnees while a total of 921 have received cash assistance. UNHCR has also distributed shelter kits to more than 12,700 IDPs and returnees in Tripoli, Nafusa mountains and eastern Libya. This week UNHCR's partner NRC distributed shelter kits in Derna city to 865 families (4,916 individuals) who received 1,260 kits. With this distribution, the entire stock of UNHCR shelter kits in East Libya (4,000) is concluded.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees