UNFPA: HALF OF GAZA’S POPULATION IS AT RISK OF IMMINENT FAMINE



The United Nations Population Fund warned that ‘half of the population of the Gaza Strip is at risk of imminent famine, including about 15,000 pregnant women.’

The Fund added, in a post on its account on the ‘X’ platform, today, Sunday, that ‘half of the population of the Gaza Strip is at risk of imminent famine, and this is unbelievable and can be avoided.’

It continued: “When the doors of aid close, the doors of famine open,” stressing on the need for “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, given its residents’ dire need for humanitarian aid.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon