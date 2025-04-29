UN Mission Highlights Threats Posed by Hate Speech and Misinformation

Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has issued a warning regarding the dangers associated with hate speech and misinformation, which the mission states can lead to widespread and destructive discrimination, contempt, and violence.

According to Libyan News Agency, the UNSMIL’s statement, titled “No to Hate Speech,” highlights the various forms hate speech can take and its historical role in paving the way for horrific crimes, including wars and genocide. The mission emphasized that the weaponization of public discourse for political gain is not a new phenomenon, yet remains a significant threat.

The UN mission further stressed the importance of verifying information before it is shared, as seemingly true and innocent posts may actually be part of a misinformation campaign designed to harm specific individuals or groups. The statement provided examples of misinformation, such as fabricated or manipulated content, conspiracy theories, and harmful rumors, all of which can contribute to a toxic environment.