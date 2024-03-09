UK to provide Libya financial funding to deal with illegal migration.

The British Home Office announced yesterday that it would provide financial funding to Libya worth £1,000,000 to deal with illegal migration as part of an agreement. The British BA Media Agency quoted the ministry as saying that the money will support addressing illegal migration in Libya amid record arrivals into Europe from North Africa. According to the British Agency, the Minister for Countering Illegal Migration, Michael Tomlinson, announced the funding package during a visit to Libya earlier this week. The Home Office stated that the money will support the protection of migrants in Libya and help prevent journeys to Europe by tackling the root causes of illegal migration and facilitating the voluntary return of migrants to their home countries. It added that more than 150,000 migrants arrived in Italy by sea last year having crossed the Mediterranean-an all-time record number-with many of these crossings departing from Libya. Source: Libyan News Agency