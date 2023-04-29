UAE EVACUATES A NUMBER OF ITS CITIZENS FROM SUDAN, INCLUDING NATIONALS OF 16 COUNTRIES

An evacuation plane from Sudan has arrived in the UAE, carrying Emiratis and nationals of 16 countries, who are among the most needy groups of patients, children, elderly and women, according to "Russia Today". In an iossued statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed, "The success of the evacuation operation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians." The Ministry referred to the UAE's commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon