U.S.-GNA Discussions on Militia Demobilization

On June 24th the U.S. Government and the Libyan Ministry of the Interior met virtually to resume discussions on militia demobilization. The end of the siege of Tripoli has created a renewed opportunity and an imperative to address militias, in the west and in the east of Libya. As part of continued U.S. engagement with all sides, the U.S. delegation will convene a similar conversation with LNA representatives.

The two parties affirmed that all Libyan citizens should enjoy the protection of capable and accountable security forces, free from the dangers posed by militias, armed groups, and foreign fighters. The MOI delegation briefed the U.S. side on its efforts to promote security and a program for militia disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR), as well as ongoing work to neutralize unexploded ordnance in the Tripoli region. The delegations reaffirmed that armed groups that attempt to spoil the political process or engage in criminal acts do so at a significant risk of international sanctions.

The U.S. delegation stressed opposition to all foreign intervention in Libya and discussed the imperative of an immediate ceasefire and return to UN-facilitated security and political negotiations.

The United States was represented by National Security Council Senior Director Major General Miguel Correa; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Henry Wooster; and U.S. Africa Command Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Brigadier General Steven deMilliano, in addition to Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland. The Ministry of the Interior was represented by Minister Fathi Bashagha, Under Secretary for Security Affairs Brigadier General Mohamed al-Mdaghi, Director for INTERPOL Brigadier General Abdulhamid Alghazali, Director for Security Cooperation Brigadier General Ali Al-Nwasiri, Director of Central Administration Brigadier General Mahmoud Fathallah, Director for Training Brigadier General Fathi Aoun, and Chief of the Criminal Investigation Authority Brigadier General Mahmoud Ashour.

Source: US State Department