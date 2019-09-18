TUV Rheinland receives “Best Digitalisation and Cybersecurity provider” award from CPI Media

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — TUV Rheinland, the leading global Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Service provided, received “Best Digitalization and Cybersecurity provider of the Year” award at the Future Security Awards 2019 ceremony organized by Tahuwltech, part of CPI Media which was held in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai Hotel, on 10th September 2019 with the presence of key IT security market players

TUV Rheinland received the award for its enormous technical expertise and value-added services provided in the Middle East region within the field of Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in several domains such as GDPR, AI Security, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance Management), Testing and Certification, security advisory, OT and industrial cybersecurity serving both Public and Private Sectors.

Over the past two decades, TUV Rheinland has been operating worldwide catering a variety of industrial and critical sectors such as utilities, banking and financial institutions, oil and gas, logistics and government authorities and enable them to comply with local as well as the international cybersecurity technologies, laws and regulations.

John Ramesh, Regional Manager for Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa at TUV Rheinland, said, “We are pleased to receive this award since TUV Rheinland as a global quality, safety and digital solutions provider has been putting a lot of efforts over the past years in helping organizations and governments to implement the state-of-the-art technologies or solutions. In addition to that we also support them to mitigate the constantly evolving cyber threats”.

About TUV Rheinland:

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent testing services, founded almost 150 years ago. The group employs over 20,000 people around the globe. Annual revenue is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all industrial sectors and areas of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects, processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs and testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com