TUNISIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY CONDEMNS STORMING OF ITS AMBASSADOR’S RESIDENCE IN KHARTOUM

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned today, Sunday, armed groups storming the residence of the Tunisian ambassador in Khartoum, calling for "the perpetrators to be held accountable," according to "Russia Today" news agency. In an issued statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "Tunisia strongly condemns the armed groups' raiding of the residence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia in Khartoum, looting his property and tampering with its contents, in a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and a flagrant breach of the inviolability of the headquarters of diplomatic missions." The statement called for tracking down the perpetrators and holding them accountable. Meanwhile, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry expressed "its full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at stabilizing the armistice and returning to dialogue to get out of the crisis."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon