11:00. Press conference to announce the 30th annual conference organized by the Episcopal Committee and the General Secretariat of Catholic Schools in Lebanon, entitled: ‘Education for Citizenship, for a More Democratic Society.’

12:30. Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad and Indian Ambassador Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh sign the ‘Agreement on Lebanon’s Accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA)’ at the Movenpick Hotel

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon