Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2023 – Net Income Up 10.3% to $ 8,015,000

RETURN ON ASSETS 1.75%
RETURN ON EQUITY 15.82%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter 2023, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,135,000, an increase of 1.0% over fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $2,113,00. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2023 amounted to $1.88, an increase of 1.1% over fourth quarter 2022 results of $1.86 per diluted common share.
For 2023, Net Income after Taxes was $8,015,000, an increase of 10.3% over 2022 results of $7,269,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2023 were $7.06, an increase of 10.5% over 2022 results of $6.39 per diluted common share.
CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with both our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The fourth quarter was the most profitable quarter and 2023 was the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank."
"Loan demand remained strong in the fourth quarter which lead to 5.5% year-over-year loan growth. Our customers remain cautiously optimistic, and backlogs remain robust. We also took advantage of the opportunity to add several new, quality relationships in 2023 as many other banks were forced to drastically reduce lending efforts due to a lack of liquidity."
"Despite the bank failures we saw in March which led depositors throughout the US to pay much closer attention to where they were keeping their money, Trinity Bank was able to report 7.9% deposit growth in 2023. This is a testament to our conservative management practices."
Mr. Opitz Further stated, "2023 was an outstanding year for Trinity Bank. These above average results are attributable to our dedicated staff, quality customer base and exceptional shareholders. Trinity Bank is prepared for what lies ahead and will continue to look for growth opportunities in the coming year with strong capital, great liquidity and a commitment to do the right thing for the right reasons."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Interest income
|$
|6,818
|$
|5,173
|31.8
|%
|$
|24,060
|$
|17,124
|40.5
|%
Interest expense
|2,738
|1,022
|167.9
|%
|8,611
|2,043
|321.5
|%
Net Interest Income
|4,080
|4,151
|-1.7
|%
|15,449
|15,081
|2.4
|%
Service charges on deposits
|55
|59
|-6.8
|%
|247
|239
|3.3
|%
Other income
|117
|113
|3.5
|%
|471
|457
|3.1
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|172
|172
|0.0
|%
|718
|696
|3.2
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,314
|1,141
|15.2
|%
|4,699
|4,525
|3.8
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|109
|106
|2.8
|%
|454
|490
|-7.3
|%
Other expense
|509
|399
|27.6
|%
|1,887
|2,031
|-7.1
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,932
|1,646
|17.4
|%
|7,040
|7,046
|-0.1
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,320
|2,677
|-13.3
|%
|9,127
|8,731
|4.5
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(36
|)
|(164
|)
|N/M
|(40
|)
|(182
|)
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|58
|0
|N/M
|58
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|2,342
|2,513
|-6.8
|%
|9,145
|8,549
|7.0
|%
Provision for income taxes
|207
|400
|-48.3
|%
|1,130
|1,280
|-11.7
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|2,135
|$
|2,113
|1.0
|%
|$
|8,015
|$
|7,269
|10.3
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.96
|1.93
|1.4
|%
|7.36
|6.66
|10.6
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,088
|1,092
|1,089
|1,092
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.88
|1.86
|1.4
|%
|7.06
|6.39
|10.6
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,134
|1,138
|1,135
|1,138
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Twelve Months
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Total loans
|$
|297,994
|$
|268,801
|10.9
|%
|$
|287,127
|$
|258,005
|11.3
|%
Total short term investments
|43,172
|39,759
|8.6
|%
|26,075
|37,686
|-30.8
|%
Total investment securities
|132,516
|137,624
|-3.7
|%
|134,211
|141,597
|-5.2
|%
Earning assets
|473,682
|446,184
|6.2
|%
|447,413
|438,043
|2.1
|%
Total assets
|481,952
|455,683
|5.8
|%
|455,520
|445,739
|2.2
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|138,527
|167,630
|-17.4
|%
|140,837
|166,329
|-15.3
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|297,030
|246,989
|20.3
|%
|267,392
|236,254
|13.2
|%
Total deposits
|435,557
|414,618
|5.1
|%
|408,229
|402,583
|1.4
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|261
|0
|N/M
|351
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|52,263
|$
|47,713
|9.5
|%
|$
|50,653
|$
|45,846
|10.5
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Total loans
|$
|297,994
|$
|294,238
|$
|283,827
|$
|272,089
|$
|268,908
Total short term investments
|43,172
|22,128
|16,087
|22,733
|39,334
Total investment securities
|132,516
|133,687
|134,403
|136,288
|138,049
Earning assets
|473,682
|450,053
|434,317
|431,110
|446,291
Total assets
|481,952
|458,461
|441,447
|439,725
|455,683
Noninterest bearing deposits
|138,527
|137,385
|140,734
|146,909
|167,630
Interest bearing deposits
|297,030
|271,946
|253,624
|246,285
|246,989
Total deposits
|435,557
|409,331
|394,358
|393,194
|414,618
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|261
|1,076
|55
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|52,263
|$
|51,234
|$
|49,444
|$
|48,537
|$
|47,713
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Interest income
|$
|6,818
|$
|6,258
|$
|5,719
|$
|5,264
|$
|5,173
Interest expense
|2,738
|2,370
|1,934
|1,572
|1,022
Net Interest Income
|4,080
|3,888
|3,785
|3,692
|4,151
Service charges on deposits
|55
|69
|64
|61
|59
Other income
|117
|114
|120
|115
|113
Total Non Interest Income
|172
|183
|184
|176
|172
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,314
|1,171
|1,146
|1,068
|1,141
Occupancy and equipment expense
|109
|118
|116
|108
|106
Other expense
|509
|500
|441
|433
|399
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,932
|1,789
|1,703
|1,609
|1,646
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,320
|2,282
|2,266
|2,259
|2,677
Gain on sale of securities
|(36
|)
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(164
|)
Gain on sale of other assets
|58
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|2,342
|2,281
|2,263
|2,258
|2,513
Provision for income taxes
|207
|313
|290
|320
|400
Net Earnings
|$
|2,135
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,938
|$
|2,113
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.86
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Total loans
|$
|297,423
|$
|298,506
|$
|292,591
|$
|270,530
|$
|281,857
Total short term investments
|40,334
|26,168
|18,313
|37,656
|19,893
Total investment securities
|140,403
|127,035
|130,603
|136,407
|134,628
Total earning assets
|478,160
|451,709
|441,507
|444,593
|436,378
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,224
|)
|(5,222
|)
|(5,344
|)
|(5,344
|)
|(4,323
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,387
|2,389
|2,378
|2,337
|2,196
Other Assets
|10,291
|10,137
|10,044
|9,381
|11,030
Total assets
|485,614
|459,013
|448,585
|450,967
|445,281
Noninterest bearing deposits
|130,601
|135,016
|141,613
|151,010
|159,568
Interest bearing deposits
|301,603
|279,319
|259,401
|252,164
|240,883
Total deposits
|432,204
|414,335
|401,014
|403,174
|400,451
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|2,663
|3,164
|2,239
|2,936
|1,779
Total liabilities
|434,867
|417,499
|403,253
|406,110
|402,230
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|53,465
|51,470
|50,427
|48,537
|48,871
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(2,718
|)
|(9,956
|)
|(5,096
|)
|(3,680
|)
|(5,820
|)
Total Equity
|$
|50,747
|$
|41,514
|$
|45,331
|$
|44,857
|$
|43,051
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|0
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
Restructured loans
|$
|658
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|658
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|1
|$
|2
|$
|2
|$
|407
|$
|3
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.22
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|5,222
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
|$
|4,314
Loans charged off
|0
|(127
|)
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|2
|5
|0
|0
|10
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|2
|(122
|)
|0
|0
|10
Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|0
|1,020
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|5,224
|$
|5,222
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
Allowance for loan losses
|1.76
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.53
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
|794
|%
|4541
|%
|3737
|%
|3361
|%
|2528
|%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|0.00
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.00
|%
as a percentage of average loans
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.77
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.85
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|16.83
|%
|17.69
|%
|17.74
|%
|17.68
|%
|17.71
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|16.34
|%
|15.29
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.97
|%
|17.71
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.84
|%
|11.18
|%
|11.20
|%
|11.04
|%
|10.47
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|5.81
|%
|5.76
|%
|5.47
|%
|5.09
|%
|4.84
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|2.16
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.46
|%
|0.92
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.65
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.92
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|42.9
|%
|41.6
|%
|42.9
|%
|39.4
|%
|36.2
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|46.73
|$
|38.09
|$
|41.59
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.42
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|49.23
|$
|47.22
|$
|46.26
|$
|44.49
|$
|44.75
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,086
|1,090
|1,090
|1,091
|1,092
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|26,075
|1,379
|5.29
|%
|5.29
|%
|$
|37,266
|735
|1.97
|%
|1.97
|%
FRB Stock
|429
|26
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|420
|25
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|1,383
|73
|5.28
|%
|5.28
|%
|959
|1
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|132,399
|3,438
|2.60
|%
|3.29
|%
|140,638
|3,039
|2.16
|%
|2.74
|%
Loans
|287,127
|19,144
|6.67
|%
|6.67
|%
|258,760
|13,324
|5.15
|%
|5.15
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|447,413
|24,060
|5.38
|%
|5.58
|%
|438,043
|17,124
|3.91
|%
|4.09
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,856
|5,973
Other assets
|7,306
|6,036
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,057
|)
|(4,313
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|8,105
|7,696
Total Assets
|$
|455,518
|$
|445,739
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|179,325
|5,504
|3.07
|%
|3.07
|%
|181,865
|1,391
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|78,092
|3,034
|3.89
|%
|3.89
|%
|37,701
|465
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
Other borrowings
|10,327
|73
|0.71
|%
|0.71
|%
|16,689
|187
|1.12
|%
|1.12
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|267,744
|8,611
|3.22
|%
|3.22
|%
|236,255
|2,043
|0.86
|%
|0.86
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|140,835
|166,328
Other liabilities
|2,573
|1,703
Shareholders' Equity
|44,366
|41,453
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|455,518
|$
|445,739
Net Interest Income and Spread
|15,449
|2.16
|%
|2.37
|%
|15,081
|3.04
|%
|3.23
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.45
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.63
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|December 31
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|163,017
|54.72
|%
|$
|161,254
|57.13
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|86,588
|29.07
|%
|78,197
|27.71
|%
Residential
|17,271
|5.80
|%
|17,419
|6.17
|%
Construction and development
|30,724
|10.31
|%
|25,083
|8.89
|%
Consumer
|306
|0.10
|%
|283
|0.10
|%
Total loans (gross)
|297,906
|100.00
|%
|282,236
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|297,906
|100.00
|%
|$
|282,236
|100.00
|%
|December 31
|December 31
|2023
|2022
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|53,464
|$
|43,051
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|57,695
|$
|48,871
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|337,534
|$
|315,529
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.84
|%
|15.49
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.10
|%
|16.74
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.09
|%
|8.74
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|28
|25
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|90.00
|$
|90.00
Low
|$
|79.25
|$
|76.00
Close
|$
|90.00
|$
|88.50
