TransCore Debuts New Harrisburg, PA Facility

TransCore Harrisburg, PA Offices

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransCore celebrated the opening of its new Harrisburg facility with an open house last week. The event was attended by dignitaries from the state and region including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards, Pennsylvania State Representative Thomas Mehaffie, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton and Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries and George Hartwick III. Representative Mehaffie presented a Certificate of Congratulations and the Dauphin County Commissioners presented a Proclamation in honor of the occasion declaring October 29, 2019 to be “TransCore Day” in Dauphin County.

TransCore Harrisburg, PA Test Lanes

The facility consolidates several offices in the area and provides room for continued growth and expansion to serve customers in Pennsylvania and across the United States. The newly renovated complex includes approximately 50,000 square feet of conditioned space in two buildings. The main office building houses primarily office space and an auxiliary building provides additional space for test lane monitoring, lane software testing, and warehousing. The complex also includes full-scale gantries spanning seven lanes for testing a variety of sensors, antennas, and lane configurations.

TransCore has served the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (the Commission) and other customers in the region since the 1930’s and now will be able to serve them well into the future. The Harrisburg facility also houses corporate administrative functions. TransCore directly employs over 250 staff based in Harrisburg and employs an additional 200 through staffing services.

TransCore’s President, Tracy Marks, states, “I am extremely proud of our new Harrisburg facilities. After years of expanding into additional locations to house our growing staff, we were able to consolidate into one location, increasing our team’s efficiency and effectiveness supporting the Commission. In addition, the state-of-the-art testing facilities will help us maintain TransCore’s technology leadership in the toll industry and provide a convenient location for customers to observe testing in a comfortable, conditioned setting.”

