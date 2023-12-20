THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2023

10:00 am Meeting of the Information and Communications Committee chaired by MP Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, to follow up on the previous agenda discussion, latest developments in the communications sector - particularly the subscription in Starlink for emergency communications, internet networks installed contrary to the law and ministry procedures, the OTT file, and the E-wallet project. 10:30 am Press conference by the Union of Municipalities of the Southern Suburbs regarding the waste crisis and future risks associated with this issue in the Southern Suburbs and Choueifat City, held at the Union of Municipalities of the Southern Suburbs Center on Imam Khomeini Avenue - Airport Road. 10:30 am Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, receives Deputy Head of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, at the Patriarchate Headquarters in Achrafieh, Geitawi. 11:00 am Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, chairs a meeting by the C entral Internal Security Council to discuss security measures on the eve of the holidays. Minister Mawlawi will speak after the meeting. 12:30 pm The Faculty of Information and Arts at Al Maaref University organizes the "Fifth Forum of Media Colleges in Lebanon" titled "Beirut, Capital of Arab Media... to Gaza", under the patronage of the Ministry of Information, at Al Maaref University, Block A, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, who will deliver a speech. 3:00 pm Seminar titled "The Law... Facing Normalization", organized by the Representatives of Prisoners and Liberated Persons Committee, at Al Saha Restaurant - Airport Road. 6:00 pm Christmas evening organized by institutions affiliated with the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut, under the patronage of the Metropolitan Archbishop Elias Audi, at the Beshara Orthodox School, opposite Saint George Hospital. 6:00 pm Christmas evening titled "Love and Peace from the Land of Peace", organized by the Association of t he Archangel Michael and the SOS Foundation, at the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas for Melkite Greek Catholics - Sidon, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Dr. Hector Hajjar, and Bishop Elie Bechara Haddad. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon