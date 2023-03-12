Three Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli strikes in northwestern Syria

Three Syrian soldiers were injured this morning in Israeli airstrikes which hit targets in northwestern Syria, the state-run broadcaster SANA said. SANA, citing a military source, said Israeli fighter jets launched a barrage of missiles from over north Lebanon, targeting sites in the coastal province of Tartus and near Masyaf in the Hama province. SANA said Syrian air defenses managed to intercept several of the Israeli missiles in the strike. On Tuesday, Syria said an Israeli airstrike targeted the Aleppo International Airport in the north of the country, leading it to be shut down for several days.

Source:Palestine News & Information Agengy