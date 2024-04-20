Three persons accused of drug trafficking arrested in Diyala

A security force arrested / 3 / persons accused of promoting narcotic drugs in Diyala.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): ‘A security force from the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Department in the Diyala Police arrested the three accused, in a specific operation, in the vicinity of Baquba, the center of Diyala Governorate.’

He added: ‘A quantity of crystal narcotic substances was seized in the possession of the accused, and legal measures have been taken against them.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

