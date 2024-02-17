Three different medals for Syria at Fazaa world cup Paralympics tournament

Abu Dhabi, Syria's Paralympics team gained one gold, a silver and one bronze medal at Fazaa world cup that concluded its activities in the UAE Sharjah on Friday. Ala Abd El-Salam obtained the gold in pushing the Petanque ( boule ), he gained the bronze in the Javlin throw F 53 and Khalil Mahmoud had the silver at the Discus throw category F 57. Earlier, Syria's Paralympics player, Mohammad Khaled Mohammad obtained the gold medal in pushing the Petanque ( boule ) at Fazaa 2024 world Cup of the UAE. Mohammad gained the gold of the boule within F 57 category. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

