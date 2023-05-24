The US Agency for Development is looking for investment and US assistance for the southern region.

A delegation from the United States Agency for International Development met with local officials from southern Libya to discuss US cooperation and assistance to the southern region.

And the US embassy stated on its Twitter account that the advisor of the United States Agency for International Development, "White" along with deputy assistant director, "Plett," and the first responsible for democracy and digital rights, "Zakim," discussed with the concerned authorities the investment of the United States in southern Libya.

According to the embassy, the USAID initiatives, through the ten-year strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability, build on constructive partnerships and programs at the local level that support the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability, accountability, and responsive governance in this under served region.

Source: Libyan News Agency