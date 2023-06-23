THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED NATIONS ANNOUNCE BEGINNING OF IMPLEMENTATION OF LIVELIHOOD SUPPORT PROGRAM FOR THE LAF

The United States and the United Nations will commence cash distributions to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) on June 23 under the 'Livelihood Support Program.' This program, valued at $55.5 million, will disburse temporary financial support for more than 70,000 LAF personnel. These payments will provide eligible LAF members with $100 per month for a period of six months. The Livelihood Support Program will help alleviate some of the economic hardship faced by LAF personnel who are exerting tremendous efforts to serve their country, ultimately contributing to the overall security and stability of the entire region. As a part of the U.S.-funded program, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is working with a nationwide financial service provider to disburse these funds to eligible LAF members. An equivalent program benefitting Internal Security Forces (ISF) members, valued at $16.5 million, began disbursing six months of financial support for ISF personnel in April. This issuance of cash disbursements is a concrete demonstration of the United States' ongoing commitment to bolster a key institution that transcends sectarian boundaries and remains critical to Lebanon's continued security and stability.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon