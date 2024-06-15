The Turkish Defense Ministry announces the killing of 17 PKK militants in airstrikes in northern Iraq and Syria

Istanbul: The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the killing of 17 PKK militants in airstrikes carried out by Turkish warplanes in northern Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish Defense Ministry stated in a statement today, Saturday, that the Turkish army units stationed in the Operation Claw Lock/northern Iraq area detected a gathering of PKK militants in the rugged mountainous Hakurk region, which required the use of warplanes, whose raids on the region resulted in the killing of 8 of them and the withdrawal of the others.

It indicated in its statement that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party “PKK” has taken the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as a stronghold, and is active in many cities, regions and valleys, and launches attacks from them on the Turkish interior, and that the Turkish army is working hard to dry up the sources of terrorism.

On the other hand, the Turkish Defense Ministry stated in its statement that Turkish fighter jets also carried out raids on PKK sites in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring opera

tions areas in northern Syria, killing 9 of the party’s militants.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency